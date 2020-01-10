LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University's Small Business Development Center is hosting a training for business owners interested in doing business with state and federal agencies.
The training will be Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1607 Gekeler Lane in La Grande. It is free, but preregistration is required.
Attendees with be provided with an overview on what they would need to know to do business with government agencies, including what state or federal certifications they would need. Presenters include the Oregon Government Contracting Assistance Program, Small Business Administration, Certification Office for Business Information and Diversity, Oregon Procurement Information Network, US Army Corps of Engineers and Oregon Department of Transportation.
For more information email eousbdc@gmail.com or call 541-962-1532.
