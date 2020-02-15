HERMISTON — A grand opening event is planned at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.
The Hermiston business recently moved and invites the public to see their new digs. The event is Thursday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 338 N. First Place. People are invited to help them celebrate with food, drinks, desserts and door prizes.
Founded in 1996, the mortgage lender features experienced mortgage professionals, offers competitive rates and closing costs, and provides service throughout the home loan process and beyond.
For more information, call 541-564-5900 or search www.fairwayindependentmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.