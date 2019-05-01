PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library announced that it recently hired a new youth services librarian.
Brittany Young isn’t a newcomer to the library, as she served as the youth services assistant five years ago. Since then, she acquired a master’s degree in library and information science. She recently served as youth services and community engagement librarian in Mishawaka, Indiana.
“We are excited about the energy she will bring to the position both inside the library and out in the community,” said Jennifer Costley, library director.
Costley said Young will arrive in time for the launch of Pendleton’s summer reading program.
The Pendleton Public Library is located at 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. For more information, call 541-966-0380 or visit www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com.
