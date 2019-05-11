Farm City Fence is holding an open house to celebrate changes to the business.
The open house will be Saturday, June 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their storefront at 81252 N. Highway 395 in Hermiston.
After previous years of doing mostly commercial work, the Hermiston business has begun expanding into the residential sector. Ted Brittner, manager, said if someone wants to place a fence around their home or yard, Farm City Fence “can take people from start to finish” with measurement, design and installation.
To help with that, the business is now open Saturdays as well so that homeowners can come in on their day off.
Farm City Fence offers chainlink, iron, wood, vinyl and other types of fencing in addition to custom work. Brands range from Noble panels to Bufftech. They sell to local contractors and do installation jobs throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“We want to build a one-stop shop for fencing,” company president Shawn Eng said.
He said they are excited to be a part of Hermiston’s growing market, and are involved in the community through sponsoring organizations such as the FFA, local sports teams and the Hermiston Gun Club.
For more information about Farm City Fence call 541-567-6854.
