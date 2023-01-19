Owner Riza Krom, front, greets customers Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, to her Filipino Cuisino food truck with her husband, Gordon Krom, at 309 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. The couple have sold the business, which shuts down Jan. 20.
PENDLETON — The Filipino Cuisino food truck, 309 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, closes Friday, Jan. 20. Owners Riza and Gordon Krom said they have sold the truck and plan to move to Tennessee or Alabama.
The Kroms offered authentic Filipino recipes from the Visayas region. During their last week in business, every dish except lumpia, Filipino spring rolls, came with a free boba drink in a flavor of the customer's choice.
Gordon recently retired as a Umatilla County Sheriff's Office dispatcher.
"I retired before we decided to move," he said. "We're looking for an area more aligned with our values. We also have friends and family in that region."
Krom served in the U.S. Army in Alabama.
He also cited the increased cost of food in the decision to sell their business to a buyer in Salem.
"We've had it five years," Riza said.
Their business began at the Pendleton Farmers Market, selling drinks and lumpia in 2014. From the truck, they sold complete meals rather than single items. On Facebook, Filipino Cuisino sported a five-star rating from 47 reviews.
"That made our prices higher than most food trucks," Gordon said.
The Kroms stayed open during the pandemic.
"It's tough during the winter," Gordon said. "This winter and each winter."
Riza said she liked to do events.
Their neighbors, Nico's Tacos, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., remain open, with customers even in winter.
