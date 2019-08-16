HERMISTON — The inaugural food truck pod in Hermiston has a new addition.
Magui’s Antojitos y Raspados sells various types of fruit cups, snow cones and traditional Mexican snacks. The truck’s most popular item, according to Joselyne Verdugo, is their shaved ice, which comes in a tall cup and is flavored with real fruit and cream.
Joselyne said her mother, Magui Verdugo, makes most of the items from scratch. Her mom, she said, bought the bright green truck on a whim.
“It was really spontaneous,” she said. “My mom fell in love with the color, and she’s always doing stuff like this, making cute little food things.”
The Hermiston family expects they won’t likely make much money in the remaining weeks of this season, but they hope to get their name out there and be more established next year.
The food truck joined Southern Twain BBQ and Tacos Garcia last week at the city’s new summer food truck pod on Orchard Avenue across from the post office. Known as Third Street Eats, the pod opened as a pilot program in April and the city provided tables and shade.
Joselyne said that so far not many food trucks had signed on, but she knows of a few different people who are planning to open a truck there eventually.
“Hopefully this becomes more of a thing, but it’s been fun so far,” she said.
Magui’s Antojitos y Raspados plans to add more items to their menu as they go along, and are considering expanding their hours past 8 p.m. since more people seem to be drawn to the food pod in the evening when it’s cooler out.
