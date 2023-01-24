Sunlight illuminates the south facade of the old bank building and 1980 Centennial Park on Southeast Dorion Avenue, Pendleton, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Pendleton-supporting Portland philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer in December sold the building to the Central Oregon Hegele family, who are developing businesses in Pendleton.
The old bank building on South Main Street, Pendleton, changed hands in December 2022 from Pendleton-supporting Portland philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer to the local developing, Central Oregon Hegele family.
Sunlight illuminates the south facade of the old bank building and 1980 Centennial Park on Southeast Dorion Avenue, Pendleton, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Pendleton-supporting Portland philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer in December sold the building to the Central Oregon Hegele family, who are developing businesses in Pendleton.
John Tillman/East Oregonian
The old bank building on South Main Street, Pendleton, changed hands in December 2022 from Pendleton-supporting Portland philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer to the local developing, Central Oregon Hegele family.
PENDLETON — The Hegele family of American Sprinkler from Central Oregon has bought the old bank building in Pendleton at 256 S. Main St. from prominent Portland developer and philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer. American Sprinkler protects structures from fire throughout the state, while also building and buying real estate.
The parties to the deal negotiated and settled quickly around Christmas, Rocky Hegele of Terrebonne said.
"Right after I sold, I missed it," Schnitzer said. "I had second thoughts. But then I decided members of the community could do more good with the building than I could."
"It's a cool building," Hegele said. "We haven't decided exactly what we'll do with the building yet. It doesn't have a first floor bathroom, so that's the first step. While deciding, we can rent it out for events."
The second floor requires more extensive renovation, he said. Eventually it might house Airbnb rental units, with commercial space on the ground floor.
"Driving six hours a week, I have time to think about it," Hegele said.
The local shortage of skilled labor limits the number of projects the Hegeles can take on.
Hegele and his 15 year-old son worked through Christmas to repair damage to the Redmond fire station from December's cold snap.
"Even if I pay Portland wages, I still can't get enough workers," he said.
High interest rates also hurt business. Nevertheless, Hegele is optimistic about Pendleton's future.
"I have to believe people want to get out of big cities," he said. "We've now bought nine buildings here."
Remodeling the property is liable to cost more than buying it, Hegele said.
Schnitzer has been coming to the Round-Up for 45 years, and has donated generously to local charities.
"Our foundation contributes forty to seventy or eighty thousand dollars per year to Umatilla County schools and nonprofits," he said. "I love the wonderful community and have great friends there. I admire its quality of life and values. I am honored to bring international artists to Roberta Lavadour's Pendleton arts center."
After buying the building in 2016, Schnitzer approached local groups and organizations on collaborations to benefit the community. The old bank housed vendors during 2022 Round-Up.
When the Hegeles approached him, Schnitzer considered what was best for the community.
"I'm occupied with business and our many great employees, my other philanthropic activities and my son," he said. "I felt that local community members could make the site work better than I had been able to do in two or three years of trying from a distance."
Schnitzer said he plans to attend the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.