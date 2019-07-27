HERMISTON — Pac/West Communications announced it hired former East Oregonian managing editor Daniel Wattenburger of Hermiston as an account manager.
Wattenburger earned recognition from the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association for his columns and editorials and helmed the EO‘s newsroom while the paper swept the ONPA’s general excellence award from 2013-18.
“I’m excited to join the Pac/West team because I’ve seen the work they do,” Wattenburger said in a written statement. “They’ve been fearless in taking on issues that run counter to the popular narrative or are opposed by well-funded backers. Those are often the kinds of causes worth championing.”
Pac/West is a top government affairs and public relations firm in the region. Pac/West president Paul Phillips stated adding Wattenburger strengthens the company’s expertise working with media and on matters important to rural Oregon.
“Daniel knows the issues because he has lived them and reported on them for the past decade,” he said in the announcement, adding Wattenburger can give clients and their communities a stronger voice in the Oregon Legislature.
As account manager at Pac/West, Wattenburger will apply his understanding of issues surrounding water, wildlife and other natural resources, as well as economic development, education and health care, to bridge the gap between clients and their audiences. Wattenburger also will play a key role on Pac/West’s legislative affairs team, using his journalism experience to support public relations and strategic communications.
Wattenburger lives with his wife and two children in Hermiston. He is a board member for the regional food bank Eastern Oregon Mission, a volunteer reader for pre-K Head Start and spends his free time cheering on the Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball team and planning family road trips.
