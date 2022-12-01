Angela Davis on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, discusses her inspiration to open the Freedom Cafe and Bakery in Pendleton. “My dad was Air Force, my uncle was Navy. I have lots of family members, but my son, my baby, is a Marine, they were my inspiration for getting this open,” Davis said.
Freedom Cafe and Bakery owner Angela Davis, left, and her son Alex Walter stand in front of the wall of veterans Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Freedom Cafe and Bakery in Pendleton. The top picture is portrait of Davis's son, Cpl. Dustin Walter, who is serving in the Marines.
PENDLETON — Pendleton's newest restaurant, the Freedom Cafe and Bakery, is open and offers a little red, white and blue along with coffee and pastries.
"My dad was Air Force, my uncle was Navy," cafe owner and operator Angela Davis. "I have lots of family members. But my son, my baby, is a Marine, they were my inspiration for getting this open. I'm a pastry chef, I've always loved baking and cooking, and I've always wanted to open this. Then trying to figure out your inspiration, it's only given that it be military."
Davis described the Freedom Cafe and Bakery as the culmination of her dreams as a chef but also as a proud mother and partner to a family of veterans. Covering the walls of the cafe are photos and portraits of service members from around the Pendleton area.
"I asked people to donate photos of their service members," Davis said. "I got so many."
The establishment serves coffee and fresh baked goods, as well as a breakfast and a lunch menu.
"I learned to cook and bake from my mom, when she was still alive she absolutely loved baking and cooking," Davis said. "Ever since I was little I baked with her. I worked at Wildhorse, I did their pastries, and I did the fancy pastries at the Plateau. I've been baking for many, many years."
Davis' passion for baking saw her attending the prestigious French cooking institution the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, where she obtained an online degree in baking.
"I loved it, but it did help that I already knew how to bake," she said.
Though the Freedom Cafe and Bakery represents Davis' dream made manifest, it almost never reached the point of opening as Davis and her family were preparing for a move only weeks before deciding to open the restaurant.
"We found this place in June," she said. "Funny thing is we were going to move to Florida. My husband said, if you can find a brick-and-mortar, then we will stay. When he said that, two weeks later we found this place."
Finding a location wasn't the only challenge facing Davis as she prepared to open her cafe, she explained.
"The biggest challenge is dealing with the city, that is the absolute biggest challenge, and I'm not the only one that thought that," Davis said. "Just dealing with the city, getting the permits, and trying to do everything, took forever."
But now, she said, it's time to get customers in the cafe.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
