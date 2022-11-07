PatSmalling_001.jpg
G & R Auto Truck Repair Inc. owner Pat Smalling, 60, reminisces at his mechanic shop Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, on his years of service fixing special interest cars in Pendleton. As he looks forward to retiring and moving on to the next phase of his life, Smalling said, “We had a lot of good people and a lot of good customers. I’ve made a lot of friends over just the business portion of it. I guess we’ve become a staple in the community.”

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — A Pendleton institution, G&R Auto Truck Repair Inc., is ending a run of almost four decades in business as owner Pat Smalling looks toward retirement.

“I started this business in 1985, when I started it my boy was 3 months old,” Smalling said. “It’s bittersweet, I’ve got some customers that have been with me since the beginning, we had some in here the other day in their 90s. I’ve had them for nearly 40 years, I’ve been in here just months short of 39 years when I leave at the end of the month.”

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan.

