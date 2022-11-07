G & R Auto Truck Repair Inc. owner Pat Smalling, 60, reminisces at his mechanic shop Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, on his years of service fixing special interest cars in Pendleton. As he looks forward to retiring and moving on to the next phase of his life, Smalling said, “We had a lot of good people and a lot of good customers. I’ve made a lot of friends over just the business portion of it. I guess we’ve become a staple in the community.”
PENDLETON — A Pendleton institution, G&R Auto Truck Repair Inc., is ending a run of almost four decades in business as owner Pat Smalling looks toward retirement.
“I started this business in 1985, when I started it my boy was 3 months old,” Smalling said. “It’s bittersweet, I’ve got some customers that have been with me since the beginning, we had some in here the other day in their 90s. I’ve had them for nearly 40 years, I’ve been in here just months short of 39 years when I leave at the end of the month.”
He said he has worked the shop solo and has had as many as five employees at times.
“The world has changed a little bit, so now I’m moving on to another phase of my life,” he said. “We had a lot of good people and a lot of good customers. I’ve made a lot of friends over just the business portion of it. I guess we’ve become a staple in the community.”
Smalling, 60, has been involved in everything from special interest vehicle restoration to heavy-duty truck repairs.
“The auto repair business has changed so much since I got into it, and I’ve gotten older,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m just going to do something different.”
As retirement approached, Smalling tried to sell G&R as a working shop but struggled to find someone to maintain the auto repair shop.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen to the building. I tried to sell it as a working shop and I could just sort of fade away and somebody else would continue on with it, but that didn’t happen,” Smalling said. “I can’t keep all this stuff, nor do I want to, so we sold everything off and we’re just moving it out.”
For the last couple of weeks, Smalling has been selling the tools of his trade.
“The only thing I’m keeping is my personal toolbox. Everything else is sold,” Smalling said. “We’ve taken seven trailer loads of tooling out of here and there are probably two more.”
Though Smalling is retiring from professional auto repair, he said he maintains a keen interest in working on what he calls, “special interest cars,” such as the 1964 Plymouth Valiant occupying the center of his shop floor.
“I’ve always worked on special interest cars, and I’ll probably continue to do some work on special interest cars,” he said. “That’s the part of it I really enjoy out of the whole thing, I’ll always be involved with that.”
G&R Auto Truck Repair officially closed its doors to new clientele weeks ago, but Smalling has continued to work on a couple of ongoing projects and moving out. G&R Auto Truck Repair will close by the end of November.
