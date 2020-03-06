ENTERPRISE — Genuine Wallowa County, an online gift shop showcasing handmade items from Wallowa County and Nez Perce artisans, will celebrate its first anniversary on March 18. The business, operated by resident Kristy Athens, has created an economic engine to complement Wallowa County’s existing retail businesses.
“I wanted to help local makers without directly competing with all the great shops,” Athens said in a press release. “My e-commerce site generates additional income for local artists and micro-manufacturers by selling to customers who might not be able to come to Wallowa County, and it is available year-round, 24/7.”
According to the release, since opening, Genuine Wallowa County has paid local makers more than $11,000. GWC has 60 vendors and offers more than 160 items. There is a monthly subscription box, curated gift boxes and completely self-designed boxes. GWC also builds custom gift bags for occasions, such as weddings and business thank-yous.
The e-business has shipped boxes as far away as New Jersey and Georgia, and Athens sees a strong future for GWC.
“Online sales will continue to play a major role in retail,” she said. “This online store gives people a chance to compete on the national market. There is great growth potential.”
To celebrate the one-year anniversary and thank the community for its support, Athens is offering a 10% discount for locals ordering off the website. To receive the discount, enter the code “LOCAL” and add your zip code. Learn more at genuinewallowacounty.com.
