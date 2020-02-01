HEPPNER — A historic building in Heppner recently underwent a massive restoration project.
The public is invited to an open house at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building. The free event is Friday, Feb. 7 from 5-7:30 p.m. at 106 E. May St., Heppner. Refreshments will be served and a special presentation is planned at 6 p.m.
Built in 1919, the Gilliam and Bisbee Hardware Co. was constructed to replace a structure lost to fire in 1918. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.
Morrow County housed the public health department offices in the building's second floor until a handful of years ago. Kim Cutsforth of the Howard and Beth Bryant Foundation championed a renovation project of the building to create an event center.
For more information, contact Cutsforth at altakim541@gmail.com, 541-980-3465 or the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.