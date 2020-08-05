HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System has welcomed Dr. David Shanley, a family medicine physician, to the Good Shepherd Primary Care Clinic at 620 N.W. 11th St., Suite 103, in Hermiston.
Shanley joins Angie Hayes, FNP, and JoDee Williams, DNP, according to a news release.
“The addition of Dr. Shanley helps to fulfill the need for reduced waiting times for access to primary care. He is an excellent complement to the Family Medicine providers at GSHCS and those throughout our community,” vice president of the Good Shepherd Medical Group Troy LeGore said.
In the news release, Shanley said he was looking forward to practicing in a vibrant rural community. He has more than 20 years of primary care experience, including military, urban, suburban and rural areas.
Family medicine physicians provide comprehensive care for patients of all ages, and Shanley said he was looking forward to the potential for caring for multiple generations of families in the area.
To schedule an appointment, call 541-667-3830. New patients should come prepared with their past medical history, including any medications they are currently taking (it is recommended they bring those medications with them).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.