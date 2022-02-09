Good Shepherd Diagnostic Imaging MRI/CT technologists help a patient prepare for an MRI in the Hermiston hospital’s new Canon Vantage Orian 1.5T MRI suite. The hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, announced it acquired the state-of-the-art MRI machine.
Good Shepherd Health Care System/Contributed Photo
HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, recently completed construction and installation of the best MRI technology available to hospitals today.
Good Shepherd in a press release Tuesday, Feb. 8, announced the new MRI machine is open to patients this week in the hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging Department at 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston.
Robert Rose, Good Shepherd’s Diagnostic Imaging manager, said in the press release the Canon Orion MRI is on par with what is available in a major metropolitan area or university‐based medical center.
“From a quality standpoint, there is no reason for our community to travel out of the area for MRI needs,” he stated.
This MRI is more comfortable, quieter and faster than other MRI machines, according to Good Shepherd, and delivers the clearest, full‐quality image available.
MRIs at Good Shepherd now take 20 minutes compared to the former 30‐40 minutes and generate a collection of images in multiple orientations, according to the press release. And the MRI room even has a lighting system that can change hues if the patient so desires.
