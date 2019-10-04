HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System has hired geriatrician and internal medicine physician Nu Nwe Tun, MD.
Tun is the third internist to join Good Shepherd's Medical Group division, with two more hires planned for the near future. She is from Myanmar, a country in southeast Asia
“I grew up with my godmother, a family medicine physician, who ran a clinic out of her home,” she said in a news release. “I learned much from her knowledge and experience which ultimately inspired me to pursue internal medicine. The experience also instilled a passion in me for geriatric care and being a strong advocate for this age group.”
She recently completed her geriatrics fellowship in New York City. She said she emphasizes caring for the whole patient and preventative care, with experience in treating patients from a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds. She is comfortable treating conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, gastrointestinal issues, hypertension, cholesterol problems and lung issues in geriatric patients.
To schedule an appointment with Tun, call 541-567-5305.
Good Shepherd also announced this week that it has been named one of Oregon's top workplaces for the third year in a row by The Oregonian. There were 99 companies on the list, based on a third-party survey that measured employees' feelings about things like workplace culture and flexibility.
