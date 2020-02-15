HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System has added a new oncology and hematology specialist to its staff.
Dr. Stephen Iacoboni has joined the Treatment Center of Good Shepherd Medical Center and will be treating patients with blood disorders and cancer.
According to a news release from Good Shepherd, Iaconboni was the first board-certified oncologist in the region, is considered a "trailblazer" in the field of oncology and "brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with 40 years of experience that will benefit his patients."
His expertise includes a wide variety of cancers, including breast cancer, lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, head and neck cancer, stomach and esophageal cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, bladder cancer, brain cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, testicular cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, sarcoma, and melanoma. Blood disorders include anemia, clotting/thrombosis, platelets, and myelodysplasia.
He has a Doctor of Medicine from University of California in San Francisco and completed his residency in oncology and hematology from Medical University of South Carolina. He was awarded an Oncology Fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas in Houston, Texas, and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology.
Iacoboni is now taking adult patients at the treatment center in Unit C at 610 N.W. 11th St. in Hermiston. For questions, call 541-667-3615 or visit gshealth.org/oncologyhematology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.