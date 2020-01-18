HERMISTON — Hermiston is getting a new grocery store in March.
Grocery Outlet has announced the opening of its new Hermiston location is planned for March 5. The store will be located in the former Fiesta Foods building at 1874 N. First St.
They will hold a hiring event on Jan. 26 from 1-4 p.m. and Jan. 27 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Full- and part-time positions in departments ranging from freight to deli are available. Résumés should be emailed to hermiston@groceryoutlet.com ahead of the event.
The local owner-operators will be Nicole and Alan Westing, who moved their family (including six children and a cat) from the East Coast to join Grocery Outlet. Alan previously managed grocery stores, big box retailers, and national drug stores, and Nicole worked as a radiologic technologist.
“We are both absolutely stoked for our new careers as Independent Operators of the Hermiston Grocery Outlet — together, with our kids alongside,” the Westings said in an email. “The Hermiston community is so friendly and welcoming and we are proud to represent this city, ‘Where Life is Sweet.’”
Grocery Outlet began in 1946 and has more than 300 locations today. The company, which describes itself as an “extreme value retailer,” purchases product overruns, surplus inventory and other items at a discount to keep prices low.
