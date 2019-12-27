LA GRANDE — The Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center recently announced Brittany Hargrove is departing Jan. 2. She accepted a position as the coalition coordinator at Union County Safe Communities Coalition.
Hargrove has served as the center’s outreach coordinator for three years, according to the announcement, and was “instrumental in developing a presence for our organization through her expertise in communications and marketing” as well as growing the organization’s Future Health Professionals of Oregon Program “from a concept to a flourishing flagship for our center, and developing countless positive relationships throughout the region.”
Meredith Lair, executive director of the health education center, which is based at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, stated she has no doubts Hargrove will be a success in her new position, which she starts in early January.
