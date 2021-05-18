HEPPNER — The Heppner Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director, according to a press release.
JoAnna Lamb will start her new position in mid-June.
Lamb and her family moved to Heppner in August 2019. Lamb has prior experience as an educational assistant for the Ione Community Charter School and co-taught art appreciation, independent study and daily living classes. Lamb currently serves as a member of the Heppner City Council.
