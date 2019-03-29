HEPPNER — The upcoming Heppner Chamber of Commerce meeting will feature an all-entities report.
A variety of updates will be presented. The meeting is Thursday, April 4 at noon in the Heppner City Hall Conference Room. The no-host lunch, which is catered by Two Hags Pizza, costs $10. The menu includes an assortment of pizza, green salad and dessert.
The following chamber luncheon will feature a candidate’s forum for the Port of Morrow’s commissioner No. 5 position. That meeting will be held Thursday, April 11, also at city hall. Those planning to eat need to indicate a preference for a beef or chicken burrito.
People attending the upcoming luncheons need to RSVP by the Tuesday prior to the meeting to ensure there’s adequate seating and enough food. For more information or to reserve a meal, contact 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.