HEPPNER — The upcoming Heppner Chamber of Commerce meeting will feature an all-entities report.
People will receive a variety of updates from those who present information. The meeting is Thursday, March 7 at noon in the Heppner City Hall Conference Room. The no-host lunch, which is catered by Breaking Grounds, costs $10. The menu includes a taco salad and cookie.
Those planning to attend need to RSVP by Tuesday, March 5, to ensure there’s adequate seating and enough food. For more information or to reserve a meal, contact 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.