HEPPNER — The annual luncheon of the Heppner Chamber of Commerce was postponed due to recent inclement weather.
The gathering is now rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30 at noon in the dining room at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St., Heppner. Those still needing to RSVP are asked to do so as soon as possible.
The no-host luncheon, which is $10, will be catered by Heppner Market Fresh. The meal features French dip sandwiches, green salad and cake for dessert.
In other chamber news, tickets are still available for Heppner Chamber’s Town and Country Community Awards. The event is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.
Advance tickets are $30, which can be purchased at the Bank of Eastern Oregon, Murray’s Drug, the city of Heppner and the chamber office, all in Heppner. Beginning the week of Feb. 3., the price increases to $35 each.
For more information, contact the chamber at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
