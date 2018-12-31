HEPPNER — The Heppner Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon will include the election of new officers as well as reviewing recent accomplishments.
The no-host event is Thursday, Jan. 17 at noon in the dining room at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St., Heppner. Heppner Market Fresh will be catering lunch, which includes French dip, green salad and cookies. The cost is $10.
In addition, people are reminded that nominations for the chamber’s annual Town and Country Community Awards are due by Friday, Jan. 11 at the Heppner chamber or Kuhn Law Offices. Tickets for the Feb. 7 event will be available for purchase starting Monday, Jan. 14 at the chamber office, Bank of Eastern Oregon, Community Bank, Heppner City Hall and Murray’s Drug.
For more information or to RSVP for the luncheon, contact 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
