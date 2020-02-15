HEPPNER — Greg Grant, athletic director and longtime football coach at Heppner High School, recently received the most prestigious honor given by the Heppner Chamber of Commerce. He was presented with “Lifetime Achievement” at the Town and Country Community Awards banquet. Billed as “An Evening With the Stars,” the event was held Feb. 6 at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building.
In a nomination letter, Ken and Carri Grieb wrote that Grant’s contributions in the community reach far beyond the field, where he has built a football powerhouse in Heppner. He leads by example when it comes to community service — helping out in a variety of ways, including at the annual Mustang Mop Up service day, care of the field at the Morrow County Fairgrounds and the grounds of Willow Creek Country Club.
The Griebs said Grant’s impact on the young people in the community is multifaceted. Not only does he lead his teams to be the best athletes, Grant also teaches them to be responsible and contributing members of the community — both on and off the field.
“Greg Grant has dedicated the past 30 years to the students and the people of Heppner. We are very fortunate to have him and look forward to many more years with him,” the Griebs said.
Others recognized during the banquet:
• Man of the year: Jay Coil, who is said to be passionate, hard-working, kind and caring. He’s always up for the challenge in helping out with projects and is willing to share his time and talents.
• Woman of the year: Kim Cutsforth is known for her high energy, enthusiasm and “get it done attitude.” She has served on numerous boards and committees, as well as working as the city manager for five years and serving as the interim county administrator.
• Business of the year: Silver Creek Contracting, LLC. Driven by a strong work ethic, owner Mike Duncan has built a positive reputation by taking pride in a job well done.
• Citizen-educator of the year: Lynn Calvert, who brings an enthusiastic attitude to the classroom, and takes time to get to know her students to further impact their growth.
• Youth recognition: Casey Fletcher, a three-sport student-athlete, is viewed as a leader who gives back to the community in a variety of ways.
For more information, contact Heppner chamber executive director Sheryll Bates at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
