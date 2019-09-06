BOARDMAN — During National Ice Cream Month (July), the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council embarked on an effort to identify the state’s landmark ice cream shops.
Initially, 10 were identified and then they decided to create an Oregon Ice Cream Trail that includes 53 fan favorites from across the state. It includes all varieties of scoop and soft serve ice cream, custard, gelato and even frozen yogurt — all made in Oregon.
The dairy council recently released the Oregon Ice Cream Trail. Regional places making the list include the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Tillamook ice cream is available at the visitor center’s store. Other Eastern Oregon shops known for their ice cream include Hought’s 24 Flavors, 602 Adams Ave., La Grande; and Mal’s Diner, 218 A St. West, Vale.
Before your next road trip or to celebrate National Chocolate Milkshake Day (Sept. 12), be sure to refer to the Oregon Ice Cream Trail. A trail map and information is available at www.odncouncil.org. For questions, call 503-229-5033.
