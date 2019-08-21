HERMISTON — A banner advertising a “Store Closing” sale at Bealls had Hermiston residents worried they were losing one of their few clothing stores, but the change is more of a re-brand than a closure.
Stage, the Bealls parent company, confirmed the company will be converting the location into a Gordmans in spring 2020.
Gordmans is an “off-price” retailer, similar to Marshall’s or Ross, which offers lower than usual prices on brand name clothing, footwear, home goods, fragrances and more. Such stores often do so by purchasing goods that are available for lower prices due to being overstocked, at the end of their season or for other reasons.
According to an email from Stage, the company has been converting Bealls stores to Gordmans in several locations “because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings.”
“Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores,” the email stated.
According to the company, the store will be closed for less than two weeks in the spring before reopening as Gordmans. All current Bealls employees will be offered jobs at Gordmans, and more will be hired early next year.
