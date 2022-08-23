HERMISTON — After opening its doors at the beginning of 2022, a Hermiston CrossFit affiliate is stepping into the shoes left by its predecessor.
HydroElectric CrossFit, owned by Josh and Macy King, moved on Aug. 14 into its new location at 2220 S.E. Kelli Blvd. in Hermiston after six months on Main Street.
The Kelli Boulevard building is the site of the former Hermiston Mayhem, a place where the Kings learned of their love for CrossFit.
King said he and his wife started their weight-loss journey together four years ago. Both weighed more than 240 pounds, and they decided to make a change. After dieting, the two decided to begin working out.
“We tried out gyms — we call them 'globo gyms,'" King said. “There you just couldn’t get in sync, and felt isolated and by yourself.”
When the two joined Hermiston Mayhem, that’s when they found a love for exercise. King said the community and competitive nature of the events drew him closer. After years with their CrossFit group, Josh and Macy decided to branch out and open their CrossFit affiliate location in Hermiston.
After obtaining licensing, the new HydroElectric CrossFit opened up on downtown Main Street, Hermiston. The Kings balanced their other jobs — Josh as a logistics specialist at an Amazon Web Services data center and Macy as a teacher at Desert View Elementary School — as well as a newborn daughter but continued to love the workouts and grow the center.
Through the first six months, the Main Street location became a problem as more people continued to join. King said the downtown business buildings shook from weights being thrown around the gym.
“While we didn’t get any official complaints, we felt it would’ve been rude to stay longer,” King said.
As it turns out, the pair saw a “for Lease” sign on the building of Hermiston Mayhem as they drove by. Now, HydroElectric will be stationed at the same place where the Kings found their love for exercise.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.