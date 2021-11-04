HERMISTON — Despite living more than 200 miles away from her company’s office in Hermiston, Emily Cecil has the shortest imaginable commute.
Like 13.2% of employed persons in America, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, she teleworks. Cecil works from her home in Puyallup, Washington.
According to a 2020 paper for the National Bureau of Economic Research, written by Jonathan I. Dingel and Brent Neiman, 37% of jobs in this country can be done entirely from home.
Cecil said her work is “like any day in the office.” She is at her desk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The only difference is her desk is in a room in her home, rather than in her company’s building.
She starts off every Monday with an all staff meeting via Zoom. Then, she stays in communication with her supervisors and coworkers through additional video conferences, phone calls, texts and emails. She does not feel as though she is missing anything by working in this way.
“I love it,” she said. “I really enjoy my job and working from home. It’s been good for me so far,” Cecil said.
She works for Swanson Insurance Group as an account manager. She goes to the company’s Hermiston office once a month for a scheduled meeting and drops in on occasion on trips to see family in this area, but she does all her other work in her own house.
This was the only way she could work for Swanson, Cecil said. She had been living in Hermiston and working for the Business Resource Center when her husband took employment in Puyallup. Staying in Hermiston just was not an option, she said.
And yet, she could not find a job that interested her in Puyallup, she said.
Fortunately for her, she was familiar with Luke Swanson of Swanson Insurance, and she knew of a job availability. She and Swanson talked about it, and they determined it would be a good fit for her to work with the company in the way she is currently doing.
Part of the fun, she said, is retaining a connection to the Hermiston community. She credited her ability to work remotely with being motivated and enjoying what she is doing. This job is, she said, better than anything she has done, which is why she works well. She does not need someone in the room supervising her, she said.
An Eastern Oregon University graduate, Cecil also has recently passed her property and casualty licensing test, she said. After she completes her background check, she said she will seek other certifications.
Swanson Insurance Group is an insurance agency, primarily dealing with commercial lines — businesses, farms and ranches. Josh Burns, one of two outward-facing agents with Swanson, is happy to have Cecil on board as one of four account managers.
Her primary responsibility will be personal lines, mostly for businesspeople who have commercial accounts with Swanson but want to keep home, auto and life accounts with the same agency
Having employees work remotely is not new for the company, Burns said. Swanson, which became independent in 2018, started with remote employees. This gave the company the chance to hire the best person for a job, regardless of location.
Burns said when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and other offices began shifting their employees to working remotely, Swanson Insurance was ready. This company already was working like this.
“It comes with responsibility,” Burns said.
He must count on people doing their work, he said, and for that he seeks out people with proven records of responsibility.
Cecil is not only “sharp,” according to Burns, she also is a person who proved herself in previous employment and schooling. She is someone the company wanted, and everyone at the company is happy to have her, Burns said.
“She is someone we were hoping to get on the team,” he said. “The fact that we offered a remote opportunity, I think made that possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.