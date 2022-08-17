BEALLS
The Hermiston Plaza location of Bealls in 2019 closed when the store’s parent company filed for bankruptcy protection due to the pandemic. Dickerhoof Properties, owner of Hermiston Plaza, plans to open a Marshalls and Famous Footwear in the former Bealls location.

 East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Plaza is getting another facelift — and adding two new retail chains to the city.

Corvallis-based real estate broker Darren Dickerhoof’s company Dickerhoof Properties has owned the plaza since November 2014. After making some initial upgrades when it purchased the site, Dickerhoof said the company is preparing to make its biggest change yet.

