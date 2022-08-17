The Hermiston Plaza location of Bealls in 2019 closed when the store’s parent company filed for bankruptcy protection due to the pandemic. Dickerhoof Properties, owner of Hermiston Plaza, plans to open a Marshalls and Famous Footwear in the former Bealls location.
HERMISTON — The Hermiston Plaza is getting another facelift — and adding two new retail chains to the city.
Corvallis-based real estate broker Darren Dickerhoof’s company Dickerhoof Properties has owned the plaza since November 2014. After making some initial upgrades when it purchased the site, Dickerhoof said the company is preparing to make its biggest change yet.
Marshalls and Famous Footwear are slated to open in Hermiston by mid-November, Dickerhoof said. The two companies will replace Bealls; the retail chain shut its doors due to the lasting effects of the pandemic.
“We had looked at expanding the Big Lots, but then got approached by Marshalls,” Dickerhoof said. “It’s really the best combo for the shopping center.”
Marshalls and Famous Footwear often travel hand-in-hand as the two companies complement each other well, Dickerhoof said. So when Marshalls voiced their interest in the location, Famous Footwear was not far behind.
As part of the expansion process. Dickerhoof Properties will be expanding the plaza to accommodate the two chains. Originally only 13,500 square feet, the former Bealls spot will be increased to 23,000 square feet. Dickerhoof said the construction started two months ago and is targeting a mid-November opening.
“In a perfect world, they’re trying to get open for the Holidays,” he said.
Whether or not the two will open up by Thanksgiving remains to be seen. If shipping delays, something that has been haunting properties since the pandemic, continue to affect timing, the opening may be much later.
Dickerhoof said most companies like to open a few weeks before the busy holiday season hits to give new staff time to get used to their roles. If the start time is in the middle of the shopping spree season, he said the companies may wait until January or February to open the doors.
Even with the companies’ uncertain starting times, the Hermiston Plaza expansion is a project Dickerhoof is excited to see come to fruition. With the additions, the plaza once again will be back to 100% capacity after sitting below that number for nearly a year.
“I think it’s a great ad for Hermiston,” Dickerhoof said. “There’s really no big clothing stores in the area that I’m aware of, but I think it would be a great addition for people.”
