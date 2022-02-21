HERMISTON — Three guys entered a bar could be the start of a joke. But in this case, it is the beginning of what could be an annual tradition at a local pub.
Neighbor Dudes, the taphouse at 405 N. First St., Hermiston, on Saturday, Feb. 19, held its first Pop-off, a contest to find out what local resident has the best jalapeno poppers.
Tammy Speelman, manager, and Renee McCoy, server, explained the contest and its history.
They said three regulars were at the bar a few weeks ago. The guys were chatting, and their conversation drifted to jalapeno poppers. Each of the three men argued their poppers were the best.
To test their poppers, they agreed to bring their foods to the bar to try one another’s poppers and decide who was the popper king.
“They put their money where their mouths were, and it went well,” McCoy said.
Management at Neighbor Dudes took notice of the private contest and decided to hold a competition of their own.
“What we did was charge a $5 entry fee,” Speelman said, speaking of the contest. “They could make a popper at home, bring it in, and it would be judged on three categories — best flavor, presentation and most unusual.”
Thirteen popper dishes were entered into the contest, and the bar was filled. McCoy said it was unusual for there to be so many customers in the place. Ordinarily, she said, there might be around 15-20 people there on a Saturday afternoon. On the day of the popper contest, there were around 50. The bar had to bring in another server to help.
“Everyone loves poppers,” Speelman said.
Though Neighbor Dudes does not usually serve poppers or other foods, she said she was confident people would take to this contest — just not this much. The large crowd was more than what even she expected.
At least one of the three original popper makers were at the contest. Buzz around the bar was that he was the “popper king.” Looking around at his competition, though, Jeff Kraupp, of Hermiston, said he might not win this particular contest.
“I don’t think I’m going to win today, but I think I’m going to learn a lot,” he said.
Other competitors expressed a little more confidence. Mena Dudley, Ryan Stant, Jennifer Sword and Allen Sword spoke excitedly about their poppers, which were the result of a collaboration. Their dish was made with homemade pork sausage.
“We’ve been making these for a couple of years now,” Allen Sword said, “but we haven’t done a competition before.”
It was Casidy Blair who won the contest, though. The new popper queen took home $55 cash as a prize.
“I love jalapeno poppers, so I’ve been making them for a while,” she said.
Her husband, Ben Blair, stepped in to say that she has been cooking poppers for around 15 years.
She made her poppers with candied jalapenos, cream cheese, various other cheeses and bacon.
McCoy said Neighbor Dudes is likely to host another contest in the near future.
“I think we’ll do wings next,” she said. She and the manager said they would talk more and decide on a date.
