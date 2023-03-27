HERMISTON — Cynthia Traner of Hermiston plans to open a sales lot for tiny houses on wheels at 425 S. Main St., Stanfield.

"Mobile tiny houses are ideal for many uses," Traner said. "Retail businesses, hair salon, leather shop, florist, bridal boutique, jewelry, home decor, wood sign maker, etc. could travel to events. They also could be for coffee or food use, as well."

