HERMISTON — Visitors to the Starbucks at 1235 N. First St., Hermiston, can more than a boost of just caffeine.

The coffee shop now has electric vehicle charging stations thanks to a collaboration between Starbucks and Volvo. Two ChargePoint fast chargers now are operating with two others ready for use soon.

Beau Glynn is a Reporter with the Hermiston Herald. He grew up in Pilot Rock, Oregon and went to the University of Oregon, where he majored in English. 

