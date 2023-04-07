Hill Meat Co. in Pendleon to expand smoked pork production

PENDLETON — Business is good at Hill Meat Co.
The Pendleton-based purveyors of premium pork products plan to grow and ramp up production of smoked meats.
"The expansion will double our smokehouse capability," Hill Meat President Nicole Cheney Sorensen said.
A 24,000 square-foot, two-story addition to the west side of the existing facility is to house four, new 40-foot long smoke ovens, CEO Jim Cheney said. Installed smoke ovens cost about $750,000 each. The whole expansion should total around $10 million. Western Construction Services, based in Vancouver, Washington, and MCA Architecture of Portland designed the project.
"With the new line, we could add another shift," he said. "So we could in effect quadruple production."
The construction project requires moving a boiler and enlarging the parking lot.
"We've reached the edge," Cheney said. "Now we need 400 feet of fill to extend it out over the slope. After the construction, we'll use the parking for more delivery trucks and trailers."
The company needs the enhanced capacity to keep pace with growing demand. Bacon accounts for 60-65% of annual sales, Sorensen said, followed by sausage and ham. Bacon production is 100,000 pounds per day.
"Ham is more seasonal," she said. "We just got through with Easter. Demand will pick up again for Thanksgiving and Christmas."
Bacon demand is more year-round, except it does pick up during bacon, lettuce and tomato season, driven by garden tomato harvest, Cheney said. Sausage demand spikes in summer grilling season.
New Pendleton office and drone operators
General contractor Lee Reinhart, eastern regional project manager for Western Construction Services, graduated from Pendleton High School.
"I worked for Western," he said. "But I wanted to get out of the Portland metro area, back to my roots. I came back to Pendleton after almost 30 years in central Oregon and western Washington. When Western decided to open an office here, I welcomed the opportunity to rejoin the company as its regional project manager. The company has been in business over 45 years, but I brought local knowledge."
Reinhart knew the Pendleton subcontractors he wanted to work on the Hill Meat expansion project. To survey the site and locate utilities, he turned to Bob English, owner of Survey One LLC. He owns two DJI quadcopter drones, one equipped with laser imaging, detection and ranging for search and rescue, and another with a high precision camera for surveying.
English hired Ryan McLaughlin, owner and pilot of Premier Drone Imagery LLC to create a detailed map of Hill Meat's facility. McLaughlin cooperated with Mike Koffman of EK Consulting & Services LLC on the project.
"DJI drones cost $150 and up," English said. "But with the camera, it runs $5,100."
To stitch imagery together, the drone relies on targets centered on global positioning markers.
Frequent expansion
Cheney took over Hill Meat Co., founded in 1947, in 1992. After analyzing the facility's strengths and the regional marketplace, he decided the company should focus on pork products.
Hill Meat has long-term relationships with Duroc hog producers, mainly in Iowa. Cheney advised the growers on the design of their humane slaughterhouse in 2007, as he had done on many aspects of production and handling.
Hill Meat is a family-owned and operated business, and employs a dozen family members with Cheney. Among them are his three daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.
The company has about 130 workers. The $25 million plant is a major Pendleton property tax payer.
Cheney and Sorensen attribute their company's success to their co-workers.
"We have little turnover," Cheney said. "Most of our crew like working here. We pay well."
The processing and storage areas are kept scrupulously clean. Technicians swab the stainless steel surfaces daily to check for pathogens.
"If they find anything, we don't open until the area is sterilized," Sorensen said. "It's comparable to an operating room."
Hill Meat Co. competes as far east as Denver with giants such as Smithfield Foods and Tyson Foods in thousands of stores and restaurants.
"Being family-owned actually helps us respond better to any problem which might arise," Cheney said.
The present expansion is part of an ongoing process. Hill Meat expanded its coolers in 2017 and ready-to-eat preparation area in 2021. Last year, the company completely remodeled its offices.
Besides the new smokehouse and parking lot extension, the company plans on adding a second story to its warehouse for plastic packaging, boxes and labels.
"We have to be hands-on to stay ahead," Cheney said. "We have to guess pork belly prices right."
Sorensen said there are lots of moving parts.
