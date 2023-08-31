The ax throwing activities offer five hurling sections Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Let’er Axe in Pendleton. The facility offers three sections for first timers and amertuer throwers and there are two sections for ax league regulated skillful throwers.
PENDLETON — Ready your throwing arms and grab your friends — Let’er Axe is coming to Pendleton.
Inside the cozy, camping-themed business, patrons of all experience levels will have the opportunity to throw axs and bond over beer or wine in a community space.
Shawna Nulf, who co-owns the business with her partner, Eli Stephens, said the idea came when the couple was throwing axes on one of their first dates in Pocatello, Idaho. They thought Pendleton should have an ax throwing business, and decided to make it happen, she said.
Nulf said she wants to give people a space to have fun activities to do in Pendleton, as opposed to having to travel to places such as the Tri-Cities. She said she hopes to allow people a place to gather, then go on to restaurants around town.
"We need something to keep people local," she said. "Have date nights here, keep them here at our restaurants and stay here in Pendleton."
The camping theme gives the business a feel of a log cabin, where window displays of trees, Big Foot and a camp site set the tone from outside. Wood and log features go throughout the business and carpeted stairs leading to a loft area where an animal hide hangs on the wall.
When not throwing axes, people can sit at the wood-furnished bar with drink and camping food like chili or a hot dog, or observe the activities from the loft.
Let’er Axe features five throwing lanes, three for amateurs and two longer lanes that meet professional ax throwing standards set by the World Axe Throwing League. Nulf said she hopes there will be a professional ax throwing league in Pendleton someday, and she and Stephens are learning the requirements for one.
With the nature of ax throwing, Nulf said safety is a priority. She said all customers will have to sign waivers and go through safety instructions, and an ax expert, or "axpert," will be present to teach ax throwing and monitor the throwing lanes.
Nulf also said the "axperts" and food and drink servers will have training to spot and cut off an over-intoxicated person, as required for server permits.
The business has no hard opening date yet, but Nulf and Stephens said they are aiming for a soft opening on Labor Day weekend.
Notably, the ax throwing business will fill the vacancy left by Dean’s Pendleton Athletic on Main Street last year. Steve Chrisman, Pendleton economic development director, said having a popular activity such as ax throwing will help foster a healthy downtown environment and economy.
"I think Eli and Shawna are doing a great service for the downtown," he said, "to put a new attraction for folks to go do."
