HEPPNER — The annual luncheon hosted by the Willow Creek Valley Economic Development Group will provide an update on programs. In addition, guest speakers will include representatives from Portland General Electric.
The event is Thursday, May 16 at noon in the dining room at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 182 N. Main St., Heppner. Although there is no charge for the hosted lunch, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to ensure there’s enough food.
Alvin Liu of the Gateway Cafe will serve a barbecue meal. Register by Monday, May 13 via the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
