PENDLETON — Ryan Smith said business has been good since his outdoor store's grand opening Nov. 19 in downtown Pendleton.
"The community has been receptive," Smith said. "For big gear, it's off season, but apparel and books have benefitted from holiday shopping."
Pendleton Outfitters offers hiking, backpacking and fishing products, plus provides information about outdoor activities, in a mix of online and in-store goods and services. Among blog posts available on its website is a feature about Christmas tree harvesting on local national forests.
Smith was born in Pendleton and raised in the city and in Salem. He played baseball at Blue Mountain Community College, then graduated from Eastern Oregon University, La Grande. His prior work in public accountancy all was in Pendleton.
"I worked for Jenson & Spratling, the tribes and as (chief financial officer) of McLaughlin Landscaping," he said.
Smith is married, with two sons.
"It has been a tough time for downtown Pendleton," he said. "Friends have left, like Dean's Athletic and Loftus Jewelers, but new business models are coming through. There's the art Studio Pendleton across the street. My sons are enrolled in Copperhead Jiu Jitsu (at 343 S. Main St.)."
Pendleton Outfitters, Studio Pendleton and two other startups benefitted from $20,000 Pendleton Development Commission forgivable loans in August.
"A big part is doing what you're passionate about," Smith said. "But we want to promote fellow small businesses, too. What's going to be really interesting though is providing the community with products, information and content. It's exciting. Our values are conservation, community and connections."
Smith took over Michael's Fine Jewelry's former space in August and remodeled it until the opening in November.
"We felt being downtown was important," he said. "We can make connections to the community here, and showcase fellow businesses. Creative Signs did our signage. JJ & CO engraved our drink ware, and our apparel logos are by Blue Mountain Creations. Our knives are made in Pendleton. Our success is connected to those around us."
Smith's main products cater to backcountry users, hikers and fly fishers, but his wares embrace all outdoor needs and seasons.
"We sell books, Yaktrax cable cleats and Yukon Charlie snowshoes," he said. "Opening in winter has given us a lot of feedback from customers. We do have the ability to order products we don't stock. We have the content and commercial products to bring unique service to our community and visitors, whether online or in the store."
People are moving to online retail, Smith said.
"They like being able to shop without someone breathing down your neck," he said. "But they also like to get clarification and try things on. We can ship to your door or you can pick up your package in the store."
