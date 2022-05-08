The Sears Hometown Store is open Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at at 124 S. Main St., Pendleton. Property owner Gary Vaughn recently redeveloped the former J.C. Penny Co. building into space for the new store.
The Sears Hometown Store is open Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at at 124 S. Main St., Pendleton. Property owner Gary Vaughn recently redeveloped the former J.C. Penny Co. building into space for the new store.
PENDLETON — Pendleton property owner Gary Vaughn continues redeveloping the former J.C. Penny Co. building for his new tenant, Sears Hometown Store.
Vaughn has owned the 124 S. Main St. structure, now housing Sears, since 1996. He also owns the structures housing Sierra Professional, Hope Counseling (the 1906 Templeman building) and D&B Supply on Southgate. His Jager Development of Pendleton has built real estate in California, Washington and Oregon.
Interior remodeling is complete, and Sears operates in the building, but Vaugh said signage, shelving and such are works in progress.
Recent external improvements include a finished paint job by Randy Thomas' A-Sharp, according to Vaughn, and Ed Miltenberger's Sign Me are on the schedule to reinstall awnings in the next two weeks. Vaughn's subcontractors put in a 16 foot by 26 foot cement pad on Wednesday, May 4.
"We rely on local subs whenever possible," he said. "It's great to continue developing downtown."
Vaughn said he enjoys doing projects in Pendleton because of the number of good contractors here.
