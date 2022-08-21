Vern Klicker of Klicker Homestead Berries sets up a bounty of blueberries Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Pendleton Farmers Market. Klicker comes from Walla Walla to sell an abundance of his fruit in Pendleton. He sai the business "had to raise prices a bit" due to rising costs.
Joanna Leu of M&J Martinez Garden displays a variety of vegetables Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Pendelton Farmers Market. M&J Martinez Garden traveled from Milton-Freewater and discussed how they had to raise prices because of inflation.
Vern Klicker of Klicker Homestead Berries sets up a bounty of blueberries Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Pendleton Farmers Market. Klicker comes from Walla Walla to sell an abundance of his fruit in Pendleton. He sai the business "had to raise prices a bit" due to rising costs.
Joanna Leu of M&J Martinez Garden displays a variety of vegetables Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Pendelton Farmers Market. M&J Martinez Garden traveled from Milton-Freewater and discussed how they had to raise prices because of inflation.
PENDLETON — Vendors at Local farmers markets said they are are not immune from inflation effects. Most food vendors at the Pendleton Farmers Market on Friday, Aug. 19, said they had to hike prices and some curtailed travel.
Meat processing costs hammered Pat-n-Tam's Beef of Stanfield.
"In April our butcher's fees shot up," Tam Mallon said."We haven't curtailed travel. We waited as long as we could before raising prices."
Vern Klicker of Klicker Homestead Berries, who lives 15 miles up Mill Creek from Walla Walla, also has stayed on the road.
“We haven’t cut back on travel,” he said, “but we’ve had to raise prices a bit. Fertilizer went up by three times last year. These little plastic containers are a petroleum product. But gas prices haven’t stopped us.”
Fresh produce vendors from Milton-Freewater's M&J Martinez Garden still are traveling as well.
“We didn’t cut back,” Joanna Leu said. “We need to get out. We have had to raise prices, though. People have noticed, but they’ve still supported us.”
Other vendors have reduced travel due to high fuel costs.
"My prices at markets are the same," chicken kebob vendor Lua Ena of the Polynesian Grill, Hermiston, said. "But when I do events, I have to raise them up. I never thought I'd have to pay $110 for a 40-pound box of chicken. I have cut back on travel because of fuel prices. I do more local events, not so far away."
Key Family Farms has been sticking closer to home in Milton-Freewater.
“We are traveling less,” Jamie Key said, “and we had to raise prices.
Vendor Lyneile Horst of the Kitchen Cupboard, Long Creek, was forced to hike prices as well.
“Our jam went up one dollar a jar,” she said.
Salsa vendors Lucia Alvarez and Mama Lucy Salva said they had raised prices, and have also suffered supply chain shortages.
“We’ve had no vacation or anything,” Alvarez said. “Not only are jars real expensive, but they’re hard to find.”
Food inflation in the United States hit 10.9% in July, the highest since May of 1979, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The food at home index rose 13.1%, while away from home rose by 7.6%.
Compared to the previous month, food prices were up 1.1%, the seventh consecutive monthly increase of 0.9% or more, mainly due to a rise in the cost of nonalcoholic beverages (2.3%), coffee (3.5%), dairy and related products (1.7%).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.