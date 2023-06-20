sharis_001.jpg
The Shari's restaurant in Pendleton is open Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Shari's parent company, Gather Holdings LLC, announced a deal to boost the 42 restaurants in Oregon.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

BEAVERTON — The parent company of Shari’s restaurants, Gather Holdings LLC, announced Tuesday, June 20, a deal to boost the company’s 42 Oregon-based restaurants.

The first Shari’s restaurant opened in 1978 in Hermiston. Pendleton also has a Shari's.

