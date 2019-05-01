A popular Umatilla coffee shop is adding a Stanfield location.
Java Junkies plans to open sometime in early June at 270 S. Main St. in Stanfield. The building formerly housed the Lucky Jam Barn.
Vickie Borden, who owns Java Junkies with her daughter Donna Griggs, said Stanfield residents have been very supportive of the news so far.
"We're totally excited," she said. "The outpouring we're getting from the community has been amazing."
Their announcement on Facebook was greeted by more than 230 likes and comments from people who promised to become regulars.
The new location will feature a drive-through and sit-down service. The menu will include the same drinks, breakfast burritos, sandwiches and other items as the Umatilla location. Java Junkies also has a drive-through-only coffee location in Irrigon.
Borden said the Stanfield shop will likely have the same hours as the Umatilla location — Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
She said they are still hiring for the Stanfield location and have openings in Umatilla. To apply visit Java Junkies at 1510 Sixth Street in Umatilla.
