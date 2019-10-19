HERMISTON — Financial planning services are available at the newly opened Legacy Financial office in Hermiston.
Legacy Financial is based in Woodburn, but brokers Robert Rhoades, Stan Milne and Laura Dix will take turns visiting the Hermiston branch four days a week to advise clients.
They are independent brokers through LPL Financial, and bought the Hermiston business from former LPL brokers Bruce Jones and Tom Nichols, who are retiring. They purchased the building at 285 E. Hurlburt Ave. from Jones and Nichols, and will also retain the same phone number at 541-567-3100.
Rhoades said so far the transition has been going well as they meet with the former brokers' clients. He said Woodburn and Hermiston are similar in many ways, as they have experience forming relationships in small towns. They're not "downtown Portland" brokers, he said.
"We want to get involved in the community," he said.
He said their specialty is working with people who are retired or close to retirement. He has 25 years of experience in the business, Milne has 35 and Dix has 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.