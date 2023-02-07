PENDLETON — Tattoo artist Seth Finch of Pendleton, owner of Lighter Shade of Grey studio, credited God with turning his life around.
"I grew up here," Finch said. "I'm a three time convicted felon. God changed my life. Without prison, I wouldn't have become an artist. God turned a negative into a positive. I want to let people know."
Finch has been a tattoo artist for about 10 years, on and off.
"It started out as a hobby," he said. "Then I put my foot down and got a license."
Finch moved into his new studio in November near Great Pacific at 415 S. Main St., Pendleton.
"I had a mobile facility," Finch said. "Coming from the Tri-Cities, I thought rent in Pendleton would be $1,600, but I got a real deal here for about half that. It's low."
Finch has kept his tattoo trailer for mobile events, such as the Pendleton Round-Up.
Most of his clients are local, but some come from the Tri-Cities and as far away as Everett, Washington.
"Business has been pretty awesome," Finch said. "I hope to build up my clientele by getting my work out there, to get clients from farther away."
Life is good for Finch, with a booming business and his fiance, Mikyla Ureno.
His tattoo sessions are by appointment only, via Facebook.
