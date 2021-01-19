HEPPNER — The Bank of Eastern Oregon has named a new executive vice president and chief operations officer, according to a press release.
Becky Kindle will assume the role, following Gary Propheter, who plans to retire later in 2021.
Kindle started her career with Bank of Eastern Oregon in 1998. She has worked in virtually all areas of operations, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief banking officer. She is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School and past recipient of Oregon Banker’s Association’s Presidential Award, given annually to the outstanding committee chair of the trade organization.
“Becky has been instrumental in the growth of our bank as we have expanded across Eastern Oregon, eastern Washington and western Idaho,” said Jeff Bailey, president and chief executive officer. ”Her knowledge, leadership, and the respect she has earned from her fellow employees as well as banking industry peers is quite impressive.”
Becky resides in Heppner with her husband, Jim, and they have two adult children. She is active in numerous civic activities, currently serving as board chair for Morrow County School District.
“I am excited to continue my work with our fabulous team of bankers,” Kindle said. “Our bankers truly appreciate living and working in our communities; serving the banking needs of our customers, and helping our communities thrive. Our bank’s culture encourages growth from within the organization and I appreciate the opportunity and faith that the board places in me.”
