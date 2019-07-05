WILSONVILLE — The Bank of Eastern Oregon is proud to announce that five Bank of Eastern Oregon employees and one from Bank of Eastern Washington (which is a branch of BEO) recently graduated from the 2019 Northwest Bank Operations School.
Among a class of 30, the local students included Michelle Gerber, BEO Boardman, Sandi Hainline and Christine McCrumb, BEO Heppner, Vanessa Williamson, BEO Arlington, Debi Munck, BEO Athena and Kallie Warren, BEW Pomeroy, Washington.
For more than 20 years, the school is presented by the Oregon Bankers Association. The recent class, which was held from March through June, focused on bank regulations, new accounts, sales culture, employee supervision, and safety and security, among other topics.
The school’s graduation ceremony was held in Wilsonville and included a panel of bank CEOs who discussed the future of the industry, career opportunities and the importance of community engagement. Students were joined by their mentors, supervisors and bank executives for the ceremony.
Linda Navarro, OBA president and CEO, said effective operations is both essential to a bank and often what differentiates the customer experience. The industry’s future leaders, she said, are bright, engaged and motivated.
“These bankers are the emerging leaders that will take us to the next level,” Navarro said.
The next Northwest Bank Operations School will be held March-June 2021. For more information, contact Jennifer Schubert at 503-576-4126 or jschubert@oregonbankers.com.
