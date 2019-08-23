PENDLETON — Businesses in eight Eastern Oregon counties could qualify for money to remain competitive.
The Eastern Oregon Workforce Board and Training & Employment Consortium has $50,000 available in its Incumbent Worker Training Program to assist employers in training workers to keep businesses and workers competitive. Private sector employers in Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties may be eligible for the assistance if they face changing skill requirements due to new technology, new product lines or other industry changes.
The funds are available to assist companies to retrain employees, including in new or advanced skills that enable an employee to multitask or be more productive. For the employee, simply to remain employable may require the attainment of new or advanced skills, certifications or credentials.
The consortium gives priority for funding to applicants who demonstrate the funding could assist the business in avoiding a layoff, downsizing or closure, or would provide retention opportunities by upgrading employee skills as a result of the training.
To learn on how your business can apply and qualify for Incumbent Worker Training funds, contact the following:
Morrow and Umatilla counties: Tara Bishop 541-276-9050
Grant, Harney and Malheur counties: Lisa Norton 541-889-7864
Baker, Union And Wallowa counties: Lynn Trice ar 541-963-7111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.