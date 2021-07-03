PENDLETON — A Pendleton dentist was recently honored by the Academy of General Dentistry with a Mastership Award, which recognizes commitment to excellence in dental education.
Dr. R. Graham McEntire accepted the prestigious award along with 49 other dentists June 12 during the AGD’s annual Scientific Session in Austin, Texas. The Mastership Award is the highest honor available in the AGD and one of the most respected designations in the profession. AGD President Bruce Cassis said only 2% of all dentists have earned the Mastership Award from the AGD.
McEntire completed 1,100 hours of continuing dental education in the 16 disciplines of dentistry, including 400 hours dedicated to hands-on skills and techniques. As a recipient of this award, McEntire joins more than 3,500 members of the dental community who understand that great smiles and good oral health for their patients are the result of going above and beyond basic requirements.
“We are proud to honor Dr. McEntire for his commitment and dedication to provide his patients with advanced and exceptional oral health care,” Cassis said. “He is exceeding industry requirements and paving a path of success distinguishing himself professionally amongst his peers and exemplifying his allegiance to the dental community.”
McEntire graduated from the University of Washington in 1992. In addition to the AGD, McEntire is a member of the American Dental Association, American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, American Academy of Implant Dentistry and International Congress of Oral Implantologist, Eastern Oregon Dental Society, Oregon Dental Association, Washington Dental Association and a clinical instructor for the Washington Academy of General Dentistry A-Z Implantology.
