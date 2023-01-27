LosChilaquiles_001.jpg
Martha Gomez, left, and chef Victor Zavalza pose for a photo Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in their new restaurant, Los Chilaquiles, in Pendleton, in the site of the former El Charrito.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Los Chilaquiles, a new Mexican restaurant, has opened in Pendleton in the former location of the El Charrito restaurant at 212 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.

Martha Gomez and her husband Victor Zavalza own Los Chilaquiles, which comes as a successor to El Charrito, keeping classic staples on the menu, the same kitchen crew and much of the same staff, but the new owners also intend to reinvent and redesign.

