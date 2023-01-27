PENDLETON — Los Chilaquiles, a new Mexican restaurant, has opened in Pendleton in the former location of the El Charrito restaurant at 212 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
Martha Gomez and her husband Victor Zavalza own Los Chilaquiles, which comes as a successor to El Charrito, keeping classic staples on the menu, the same kitchen crew and much of the same staff, but the new owners also intend to reinvent and redesign.
"My husband worked for Carmen and Rigoberto Amaral, the owners of El Charrito, here a long time ago," Gomez said. "We are close friends. A year ago, Roberto told my husband he was tired and had to retire, so he offered us the restaurant, and we agreed."
Zavalza had previously been a cook for El Charrito for a period of eight years, but he and Gomez had long left Pendleton and relocated to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. When they got the call from Rigoberto Amaral a year ago, they decided to come back.
"Now we’re very excited," Gomez said. "At first I was scared, but the people are really nice, and the customers are great and friendly."
Fans of El Charrito can find many of their favorite menu items still available at Los Chilaquiles while expanding options.
"The flavors are still the same, the same salsa, the same chips, and we’re keeping the plates that people like," Gomez said. "We’re going to start doing more steak though, we’re also introducing shrimp burgers and a burrito fajita."
The most immediate change, Gomez said, is that Los Chilaquiles now has a breakfast menu.
"The breakfast menu is totally new," Gomez said. "We’ll be serving eggs, omelets, steak, and of course chilaquiles for breakfast seven days a week."
To accommodate the breakfast crowd, Gomez and Zavalza made the decision to open Los Chilaquiles daily at 7 a.m., hoping to become a Pendleton breakfast staple.
For Zavalza, who manages the kitchen, the new menu items are exciting.
"I love to cook everything, but especially steak and seafood," Zavalza said.
A fresh look for the restaurant also is coming
"Changes on the inside will come in the future, but for now we’re going to paint up front, get a sign. In the future, we’d like to repaint, and change the inside," Gomez said. "This is just our first location, we’re hoping to get more."
