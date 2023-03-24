Lucia Alvarez of Hermiston, owner and founder of Mama Lucy’s Salsa, shows a variety of salsa Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her home kitchen in Hermiston. Alvarez makes all her salsa in her home and sells them at farmer markets in Eastern Oregon.
HERMISTON — Lucia Alvarez is preparing for another season of selling her popular salsas at the Hermiston, Echo and Pendleton farmers markets.
"They're my own recipes," Alvarez said. "I've been making salsa for more than 30 years and selling it for four. We make five different kinds."
Alvarez and her husband, Jesus, have lived in Hermiston since 1995.
"He is from Yakima," she said. "He's retired now, but he drove a semi for FedEx."
Alvarez began making salsas for her family and friends.
"They liked it," she said. "So I decided to sell it. I wanted to set a good example for our kids, to show that you can do whatever you set your mind to."
Two are made from tomatillos. Sweet Mama and Very Verde, which is a mild green salsa.
The other three are from tomatoes, including Roasted Red and Hot Mama.
"Chunky Red is more of a chips-style salsa," Alvarez said.
Alvarez got out of surgery March 12. Her three sons and one daughter, Yazmin, provided helping hands in the garden. She, Jesus and their children plan to clean up the garden soon to make ready for a new growing season.
"We grow the produce right here on our own 10-acre farm," Yazmin said. "We have two freezers full of frozen tomatoes and tomatillos. I help out with social media and paperwork."
The garden grows a variety of chiles, such as red and green jalapenos, guajillo, bird beak and bell peppers; garlic, onions, strawberries and grapes. Cattle graze in Alvarez's pasture.
Alvarez has six grandchildren. Her 8-year-old grandson said he wasn't ready to wash pots, pans, dishes and jars yet. He does, however, accompany his mother Yazmin to the Pendleton Farmers Market, which operates Fridays from May to October.
Her children work in Umatilla, Richland, Washington, and Portland.
Alvarez is considering expanding to the Richland farmers market.
"Business is good," she said. "We'll start making salsa in mid-April for the farmers market."
Alvarez said she keeps some salsa on hand for regular customers who drive to her house in the country to buy salsas.
