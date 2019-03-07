PORTLAND — Awards honoring outstanding nurses from Oregon and southwest Washington for their care and compassion will be presented in nearly 20 categories.
Patients, co-workers, supervisors, other health professionals and friends can nominate nurses who work in such areas as women’s health, critical care, nurse educator, mental health, surgical services and more. Presented by the March of Dimes, nominations will be accepted through Friday, March 22. The winners will be announced during an awards breakfast Friday, June 7 at the Sentinel Hotel in downtown Portland.
For more information, including nominating categories, go to www.marchofdimes.org/oregon or contact Pansy Chang at 971-270-2890 or pchang@marchofdimes.org.
