MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance recently announced it met the criteria for the 11th year as an Affiliated Main Street America program.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of affiliate programs to recognize their commitment to create meaningful improvements to their downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours, according to the press release from the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance.
Oregon Main Street each year evaluates the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance’s performance. Oregon Main Street works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that are committed to comprehensive, place-based revitalization efforts and achieving meaningful community outcomes.
This past year, Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance has achieved numerous goals, including receiving an Oregon Heritage Grant, unveiling the community venue Freewater Square, hiring a new executive director and creating community events such as Thursdays Rock.
For more information about MFCDA, email info@mfcda.org or call 541-938-5563.
