MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance recently announced it met the criteria for the 11th year as an Affiliated Main Street America program.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of affiliate programs to recognize their commitment to create meaningful improvements to their downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

